Like new construction, no need to wait to build. This one-story ranch is brimming with charm, from the craftsman style faucets, fixtures and solid wood doors to the amazing cul-de-sac location with nothing but woods and trees on one side. The privacy and views are idyllic with a back deck to take in the beauty and enjoy time with friends or some alone time with a book and your favorite beverage. The large primary bedroom features the private backyard views, a walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with a gorgeous large tiled walk-in shower and dual vanity. Many upgrades throughout including the beautiful off-gray antiqued cabinetry, granite and flooring selections. Another exciting feature of this home is its amazing extra tall crawl space with storage for all of your needs. The one-year home warranty is transferable with the builder's 2 and 10 year warranty. Lawn maintenance is included with the HOA fees.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Power to persevere helped Tigers' Darbutt deal with adversity, come out stronger
MOUNT PLEASANT – It takes patience to be a good hunter.
CHARLOTTE — Blumenthal Performing Arts is pleased to announce the nominees competing in the 10th annual High School Musical Theater Awards, al…
CONCORD – Last week was an unprecedented time for former Cabarrus County football players.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the city of K…
CONCORD — The Confederate statue in front of the Old Courthouse must be removed for a number of reasons.