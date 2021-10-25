 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $384,500

Beautiful two story house surrounded with large trees very private and cozy, house itself offer open floor plan, beautiful hardwood floor, cozy wood burning fire place in family room, nice open kitchen with large island, all tree bdrms upstairs with high ceiling and walk in closets, lot of space and beautiful balcony from master bedroom overlook back yard, large and fenced yard, come and see your client wouldn't be disappointed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts