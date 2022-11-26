 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room and wood laminate floors throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes all brand new energy efficient appliances and granite counters. Upstairs features master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, loft and laundry room. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator convey.

