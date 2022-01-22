3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Welcome home to this charming, well maintained 3 bed w/loft. The inviting entryway welcomes you in with warm flooring and custom paint. Open great room with tons of natural light looks into private backyard. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, upgraded lighting and a large island with seating! Office or den with French doors perfect for work or school. Spacious primary suite includes large walk in closet and primary bath with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Ample sized secondary bedrooms. Large loft is the perfect space for playroom or workout area. This home is move in ready and just needs the buyer's individual touches to make it their own! Don't miss this opportunity to have a new home for the New Year!