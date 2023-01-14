3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Don't let this one get away! Impeccable architectural design makes this the perfect place to call home! Custom-built contemporary home is beautifully appointed with great room that opens to kitchen & breakfast area. Stunning two-story build includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets, island kitchen sink & gas fireplace. Open & inviting, this home boasts tons of natural light. The main level features a modern design that makes cooking & entertaining seamless. Large windows bring nature's beauty inside. Beautiful luxury vinyl plank flows throughout the main level. Primary Owner's Suite includes vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. The 5-piece master bathroom includes dual sinks, an oversized tiled shower, & vanity accented with quartz countertop. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, modern ceiling fans, granite kitchen countertops, landscaping. Gorgeous tile bathroom. Recessed lighting installed for a sleek polished finish. Partial stone front highlights the grand entry.