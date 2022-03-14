 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $385,000

Amazing opportunity to live in the amenity packed Highland Creek neighborhood. This 4 bed/2.5 bath home features two story great room with gas fireplace, new laminate flooring on the main, updated lighted throughout home, and kitchen including all appliances, granite countertops and new kitchen pantry. Spacious primary bedroom with tray ceiling and newly renovated designer custom closet. Roof replaced approx. 2010.Enjoy the fully fenced backyard or take advantage of the three community pools, parks, playgrounds, fitness center and walking trails. Home showings to begin 3/11/22. HIGHLAND CREEK RENTAL AMENDMENT APPLIES. SEE ATTACHED DOCUMENTS. Please submit all offers by 3pm Sunday. 3/13/2022

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts