3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $386,990

The Caf located off the Kitchen at the front of the Cypress welcomes each day with lots of natural light. This bright feel carries through with more windows generously placed from the Kitchen to the Great Room opening to a view out the covered Lanai. For the chef in the family, there's lots of space to work and house your tools of the trade with substantial countertop area, cabinetry and pantry. The secondary Bedrooms share a common hallway and full bath, and Bedroom 3 can be converted into a Den or flex space. Owner's Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual walk-in closets and separate vanities in the Owners Bath. You can personalize the Cypress floorplan with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, different bathroom configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.