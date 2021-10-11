The Caf located off the Kitchen at the front of the Cypress welcomes each day with lots of natural light. This bright feel carries through with more windows generously placed from the Kitchen to the Great Room opening to a view out the covered Lanai. For the chef in the family, there's lots of space to work and house your tools of the trade with substantial countertop area, cabinetry and pantry. The secondary Bedrooms share a common hallway and full bath, and Bedroom 3 can be converted into a Den or flex space. Owner's Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual walk-in closets and separate vanities in the Owners Bath. You can personalize the Cypress floorplan with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), several options to screen the Lanai, different bathroom configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $386,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one te…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 8:
- Updated
The new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Service Headquarters is one step closer after the county received construction bids.
- Updated
CONCORD – Each Friday night, the Concord Spiders seem to hit a new milestone.
- Updated
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
- Updated
Cannon Pharmacy began offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients this week. Find out who is eligible and how it works.
It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will…