3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $387,000

Beautiful maintained home in the convenient and desirable Seven Oaks subdivision located in Charlotte. This spacious home is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open living room, dining room , sitting area , mud area , mini bar and kitchen , with spacious loft on second floor and master suite with walk in closet. Lot is flat with large FENCED BACK YARD plus pergola. Subdivision boasts community pool with and playground area. You do not want to miss out on this great home. Just a short distance from UNC Charlotte, Concord Mills shopping center and Uptown Charlotte.