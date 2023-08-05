September estimated completion! Brand New Townhome! Location...Location...Location! This popular Adriana floorplan has the living space privately tucked away in the back of the home. 3 beds plus loft, iron spindle stair railings, gorgeous kitchen with pantry and separate under stairs storage. Gorgeous backyard features mature trees, no one will be building behind you! Estimated September closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $388,050
Related to this story
Most Popular
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF '23: After losing several college signees, Bulls look to get back to winning GMC titles
Editor’s note: Today is the first installment of “Countdown to Kickoff '23,” a look at each Cabarrus County football team entering the 2023 season.
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
All across Cabarrus County we’re suffering the pain of progress.
The first phase of the Union Street streetscape project is progressing, though much of the work to this point is underground.
KANNAPOLIS — On July 30, 2003, the news spread that Pillowtex had shuttered operations at textile plants in the United States and Canada, leav…