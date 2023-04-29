Like new construction, no need to wait to build. This one-story ranch is brimming with charm, from the craftsman style faucets, fixtures and solid wood doors to the amazing cul-de-sac location with nothing but woods and trees on one side. The privacy and views are idyllic with a back deck to take in the beauty and enjoy time with friends or some alone time with a book and your favorite beverage. The large primary bedroom features the private backyard views, a walk-in closet, an en-suite bathroom with a gorgeous large tiled walk-in shower and dual vanity. Many upgrades throughout including the beautiful off-gray antiqued cabinetry, granite and flooring selections. Another exciting feature of this home is its amazing extra tall crawl space with storage for all of your needs. The one-year home warranty is transferable with the builder's 2 and 10 year warranty. Lawn maintenance is included with the HOA fees.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,900
