 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,990

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,990

This new construction townhome has everything you're looking for - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, and plenty of upgrades including quartz countertops, hardwoods stairs, massive kitchen island, stainless appliance package, and more. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining with a separate lower level flex space perfect for a home office, 2nd living area, or craft room. Don't miss your chance to own brand new construction with all of the conveniences the city has to offer! To-be-built. Seller to pay $5,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. No investors

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts