This new construction townhome has everything you're looking for - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, and plenty of upgrades including quartz countertops, hardwoods stairs, massive kitchen island, stainless appliance package, and more. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining with a separate lower level flex space perfect for a home office, 2nd living area, or craft room. Don't miss your chance to own brand new construction with all of the conveniences the city has to offer! To-be-built. Seller to pay $5,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. No investors
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $389,990
