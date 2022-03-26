 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,000

One level maintenance free living in beautiful new 55+ community just minutes to 485 and Brookdale Shopping Center. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and open concept kitchen/dining and great room. Kitchen features 42” cabinets, large island, stainless steel appliances, range hood and granite countertops. This craftsman style home has lots of natural light, a mud room, covered porch and patio. Quiet, peaceful setting with sidewalks and neighborhood pool. Yard maintained by the HOA. Measurements and Photos are coming this week.

