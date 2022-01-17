FULL BRICK BEAUTY!! Cul-de-sac lot in established neighborhood with NO HOA!! Looking for privacy? This one is calling your name! All you have to do is put your personal touches on it, and you will have a home for life! Beautiful finished-onsite hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room & dining room formal areas connect to large kitchen which boasts granite counters, 42" upgraded cabinets & stainless steel appliances (refrigerator to convey). Warm & inviting family room features cathedral ceiling & wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs you will be greeted by an oversized primary bedroom suite which features large closet & bathroom with garden tub & large separate shower. Marble flooring. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with one connecting to hallway bath for each of access. Enjoy quiet mornings or wind down after a long day while relaxing on your private rear deck listening to the sounds of nature. Side-entry garage. Convenient to everything yet off-the-beaten path. Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,000
-
- Updated
