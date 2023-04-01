Spacious, like-new home (less than 4 yrs old) located in the Lanier Village community of Charlotte, NC & the growing zip code of 28215! This 3 bed/2.5 bath/2200+ square foot home with addtl. loft/flex space is situated atop Bradstreet Commons Way, where you can see beautiful sunset skies from the covered front porch. The main level features 9' ceilings; laminate wood flooring; a big dining room; open great room w/gas fireplace; & large kitchen w/granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, 36" shaker cabinets w/molding, & gas range. Upstairs includes generous-sized bedrooms w/walk-in closets; loft area; laundry room w/closet; & huge primary suite w/vaulted ceiling, dual vanity, 5-ft shower, & large walk-in closet. Relax in your fully vinyl-fenced yard w/mature trees behind for privacy. Community features include gated-entry pool w/restrooms & parking lot, playground, & more. Close proximity to I-485, Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, & easy access to Mint Hill, Harrisburg, & UNC Charlotte.