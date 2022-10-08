 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,464

Our Classic series Large open concept main floor with huge island for entertaining friends. Dining area and gathering room all open to the kitchen. Upstairs large primary room with tray ceiling, tile in bathrooms and quartz countertops and generous secondary bedrooms and full bathroom. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.

