3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $390,990

New construction, craftsman style, one level ranch. Open floor plan with LVP flooring, ceramic tile in baths and granite countertops in kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and 7” hardwoods available. Stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave included. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, gas heat, vinyl siding with stone accent and 2 car garage. Lawn maintained by HOA. Convenient location only 2 miles from I-485 and Harrisburg Rd intersection. Seller to pay $7,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. Home to-be-built. Primary residence only

