This new construction 3 story townhome has everything you're looking for - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage, storage and plenty of upgrades including quartz countertops, hardwoods stairs, massive kitchen island, stainless appliance package, and more. The open floorplan is made for entertaining with a separate lower level flex space perfect for a home office, 2nd living area, or craft room. Plus this convenient location puts you minutes from Concord Mills shops and eateries and all of the conveniences this city has to offer. Definitely a must see! To-be-built. Seller to pay $5,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. No investors
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $391,990
