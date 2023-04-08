Classic Townehome series of 2-story townhome designs featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with 2-car attached garage, gourmet kitchen and islands with concrete patio. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. END UNIT Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $392,292
Related to this story
Most Popular
San Diego State hero Lamont Butler motivated by sister's death
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord grad Pruette ready to lead a ‘great group of guys’ as new Mount Pleasant coach
MOUNT PLEASANT – One of the most familiar names in the Cabarrus County sports and coaching ranks officially hangs up his whistle.
City of Kannapolis announces its Discover Fun in Kannapolis events this week. It includes lots of music and movies.
CONCORD — Last month, diners throughout Cabarrus County tasted and voted on limited-time burger creations from 15 of the area’s local restaura…
The Concord Police Department is seeking assistance locating two missing male juveniles who were taken from a neighbor's yard Saturday, accord…