3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,900

VACANT! Like new home in the Reserve at Canyon Hills available to view. Step inside the front door to a main floor open area with kitchen, living and dining areas. Upstairs a spacious loft separates two secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom from the primary suite. This large bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a private bathroom with a large walk-in closet. This charming home sits on a corner lot in a newer neighborhood in Northeast Charlotte. Stop by and check it out today!

