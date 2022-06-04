 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

You will fall in love with this three story 3 bed 2 1/2 bathroom townhome complete with 2-car garage all within minutes to Concord Mills Mall, I-485 and I-85. Open kitchen leads to spacious Living Room with Bay Window offering plenty of room for entertaining. This unit offers extra windows and a larger deck off the kitchen. To-Be-Built. Seller will pay $7,000 toward closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. No Investors

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts