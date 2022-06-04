3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $394,990

You will fall in love with this three story 3 bed 2 1/2 bathroom townhome complete with 2-car garage all within minutes to Concord Mills Mall, I-485 and I-85. Open kitchen leads to spacious Living Room with Bay Window offering plenty of room for entertaining. This unit offers extra windows and a larger deck off the kitchen. To-Be-Built. Seller will pay $7,000 toward closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. No Investors