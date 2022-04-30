3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000

Highly desirable Caldwell Farms 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home. Immaculately maintained home, features LVP flooring throughout the main level. Open floor plan family room and kitchen. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen currently has electric range but gas line was tapped to make the switch to gas range easy. Upstairs features large primary suite with walk in closet and primary bath, two spacious bedrooms, large bonus area and laundry room with custom cabinets for storage and countertop for convenient folding area. Upstairs front balcony, front porch and extended rear patio for multiple outdoor living. This one will not last long, bring your buyers