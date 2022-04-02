 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000

Take a peak at this house in Minthill !! Don't miss this opportunity, it comeswith lots of upgrades Hardie Plank Siding & Oversized patio slab,coded access to garage doors,2 car garage, Private backyard space Utility sink in garage, Attic storage accessible from garage, Ring II Doorbell Interior: Custom lighting, Hardwood floors in family room, kitchen/dining area, foyer, and Owner’s suite, Tile flooring in both bathrooms,Tile shower/semi seamless shower door in Owner’s Suite,Extra custom sized windows in Owner’s Suite,Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms,Walk in pantry,Gas fire place,Recessed ceiling with crown molding in Owner’s Suite and Foyer, Recessed lighting in Family room, kitchen and Owner’s Suite Ceiling fans in Family Room and all 3 bedrooms, Drop in gas stove/oven Upgraded dishwasher and disposal and Under cabinet lighting in kitchen, Upgraded baseboards throughout and finally Smart hub located in coat closet

