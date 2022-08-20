3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000

Beautifully built 2021 LGI home in The Reserve at Canyon Hills! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath right off Robinson Church RD gives you all the upgrades! Impressive open concept main floor perfect for entertaining guest. Nicely appointed kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and pantry. Huge newly seeded back yard right off the large concrete patio with new white vinyl fencing. Upstairs features a split bedroom floor plan ideal for privacy. Large primary suit with vaulted ceilings, walk in closest, and glass shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet storage. Upstairs also features a loft area that could be used as a second living room, play area, or flex space. This home also has a two car garage with room for additional storage. Schedule your showing today this home will not last long!