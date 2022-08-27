3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

Like new Townhome with upgrades in Charlotte/Harrisburg area! - Comes under Cabarrus County and Cabarrus schools. Convenient to Harrisburg and University area shopping, Concord Mills, Ikea, and more! Minutes to 485 for perfect commuting! Open floor plan with nicely appointed kitchen with 2 metals pull out trolly's and baby proofed, large island, spacious master bedroom and en suite, Both Bathroom showers upgraded to hand shower with multi settings and second floor loft! Garage has been epoxied and painted. Computer/Tech Center offers perfect work from home area or homework desk, enjoy the backyard patio which has been extended and string lights set up. Smart home enabled Alexa enabled lights on ground floor, Next is setup on both floors, Ring door bell.