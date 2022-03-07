 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000

Absolutely stunning, extremely well maintained, Mill Valley charmer! Everything in this family home has been beautifully renovated! Gorgeous Pergo, hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the entire home. Spacious family room w/recently renovated fireplace featuring shiplap, new lighting & brick work w/remote controlled gas logs. Kitchen features beautiful soapstone countertops, KitchenAid commercial dual-fuel gas range w/steam assist & convection cooking, Kohler cast iron farmhouse sink, Electrolux counter depth refrigerator. Large sunroom addition. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, including primary, w/board & batten accents & two renovated full baths w/ soapstone countertops. Beautiful paint choices, trims & moldings throughout this entire home. Rinnai tankless gas water heater. Beautifully landscaped yard features fenced in back yard w/inground pool, firepit, & renovated pool house, currently used as a workshop but has endless possibilities! Buyers will not want to miss this rare find!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts