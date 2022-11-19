New 3-story townhome in Charlotte! This end-unit Norris plan has more than 2,200 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, along with a spacious bonus room on the third floor. Other wonderful extras include a rear covered porch, oak tread stairs, metal balusters, and a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath. The kitchen overlooks the open breakfast area and family room on one side and the flex space/den on the other. The kitchen and pocket office have gray cabinets and quartz counters. Stainless appliances include a gas range. The convenient beadboard drop zone provides extra storage. The primary bath has a tiled, walk-in shower with bench seat, listello accents, and a semi-frameless door. All baths have quartz counters. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Concord resident is stirring up the holiday, competitive baking scene for the second year in a row.
The difference in votes is 1.56%.
Step back into the past with these photos, clippings and other information from Cabarrus County's past. The photos and information come from a…
CONCORD – Shawn Baker’s morning had already started with concern.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” The 1951 song was written by Meredith Willson (he also wrote “The Music Man”).
MIDLAND — A car crash shut down lanes on Highway 24/27 in Midland Monday afternoon.
Diamond Staton-Williams is currently a Harrisburg councilmember.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that three Rowan County residents were sentenced to federal prison time.