Brand New Townhome...Less than 20 minutest to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular End Unit Briana design features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, two car attached garage and tons of light and windows.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,466
