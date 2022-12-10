Welcome Home! This beautiful like-new home in the desirable Caldwell Farms is fresh on the market and won't be available for long! This home is outfitted with durable flooring, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless appliances. It has a fresh coat of paint and a spacious fenced yard. The neighborhood is convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment options off of University City Boulevard. The home features 3 spacious bedrooms, and a large loft area. There is also a spacious second-floor balcony and a large laundry room on the upper floor. Stop by today, and see this one for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,900
