3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $399,999

Well maintained 3BR/2.5BA home with spacious open floor plan, granite counter tops. Large Laundry room. Nest Thermostats. Open loft area easily converts to your home office or additional entertainment space. Extended patio. Excellent location close to shopping, dining and interstates. Entry only listing. Contact seller directly at (917) 847-9371 for all showings, questions, and offers.

