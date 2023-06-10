What a beauty! Modern. Like-new home in the Muirfield subdivision. You are getting a good one. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and nice cabinets. An open-concept kitchen and main living space, a bonus room on the upper floor, and decent size bedrooms. This is an end unit, and no home is immediately next to it on the left side. Great backyard for entertaining. This home has a lot to offer and is in fantastic condition. You don't want to miss this opportunity. Schedule your showing now.