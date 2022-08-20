3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000

Beautiful home less than a couple of years old located in Charlotte, NC. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Both of the full baths have double sinks on the vanity. Meticulously kept, with a nice loft area on the upper floor. An open floor plan on the first floor, family room, kitchen, and dining area are in the same vicinity of the home. It features modern light fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and fresh paint throughout the space. There is a patio space outback so you can catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy your cup of joe. This is your opportunity to live in a like-new home. Schedule your showing today!