Beautiful home less than a couple of years old located in Charlotte, NC. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Both of the full baths have double sinks on the vanity. Meticulously kept, with a nice loft area on the upper floor. An open floor plan on the first floor, family room, kitchen, and dining area are in the same vicinity of the home. It features modern light fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, and fresh paint throughout the space. There is a patio space outback so you can catch a breath of fresh air and enjoy your cup of joe. This is your opportunity to live in a like-new home. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – On Friday night, the Concord Spiders are gonna party like it’s 1966.
It’s back to school time. Most colleges and universities are cranking up back up this week and in the coming days. So is Barber-Scotia College…
CONCORD — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Sco…
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.
A new replica marquee went up on the Swanee Theater as work continues to restore the historic Kannapolis building into an entertainment venue.
CHARLOTTE — The American College of Cardiology (ACC), a prestigious professional organization representing 56,000 cardiologists and other prof…
EDITOR’S NOTE: Councilman J.C. McKenzie, a retired electrical contractor, has served on the Concord City Council for five years. He has co-cha…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
The virtual open house will be held Aug. 23.
The new expected opening is May 2023.