Classic Townehome series of 2-story townhome designs featuring 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with 2-car attached garage, gourmet kitchen and islands with concrete patio. These are Designer Quick Move-In Homes with all the details and upgrades already included in the list price of the home. END UNIT Quality and style at an exceptional price, located in an exceptional area. Minutes away from 485/Mallard Creek with shopping, schools and parks all at your finger tips.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $400,431
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – They were stars on Cabarrus County fields, thrilling crowds on Friday nights with their athleticism and immense skills.
RACE LOCATION: The racing will take place in front of the horseshoe area of the N.C. Research Campus. It will be front of the Core Laboratory.
CONCORD – The most successful football coach in Cannon School history is moving on.
Back in 2020 business was pretty bleak with the COVID pandemic shutdowns so a locally filmed movie was a shot to the economy. Today businesses…
CONCORD – One thing I pride myself on is my work ethic.