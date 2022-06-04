3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $402,990

New construction, craftsman style, one level ranch, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open floor plan with LVP flooring, ceramic tile in baths and granite countertops in kitchen. Upgraded quartz countertops and 7” hardwoods available. Stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave included. Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, gas heat, vinyl siding with stone accent and 2 car garage. Lawn maintained by HOA. Convenient location only 2 miles from I-485 and Harrisburg Rd intersection. To Be Built. Seller to pay $7,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only