This spacious single story home sits on a flat lot in the like-new neighborhood of Meridale. The home is like-new with tons of upgrades! A large den/office area to the left, while a hallway to the right leads to the drop zone with built in bench & coat rack, laundry area, 2-car garage, and powder room. The kitchen is well appointed with gorgeous granite countertops and stainless appliances. The large center island has an overhang, perfect for barstools. The great room has a wide open area with room for a dining & living area all-in-one. Off the living room, a hallway leads to all bedrooms and both full bathrooms. The two secondary rooms and guest bathroom have generous closet space. The primary suite has two very large walk-in closets and a pristine private bath with separate tub and giant walk-in shower. Dual sinks and a separate water closet round out the features of this home, but you have to see it for yourself! This home is a show stopper, and it won't last long! Stop by today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $404,900
