LIKE-NEW HOME WITH NO BUILD TIME! One of the largest models on the Woodgrove community this home offers an open floor plan, ample natural light, and over $20k of builder upgrades including a larger corner lot that backs up to protected natural area, wood flooring throughout, upgraded owner bath layout and tile in both baths, upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops, gas stove, laundry tub, fan wirings in all bedrooms and living room. 6' vinyl privacy fence, custom pantry and linen closet shelving, fans in living room and bedroom, upgraded nest thermostat, custom 3" blinds, are only some of the improvements the owners have made to this well cared for home. Accessible features include wider doors, lower light switches, higher outlets. HOA includes lawn and landscape care.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
She wants other girls to never give up on their dreams.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: At 28, Seager gives dad ultimate gift -- showing the world he's still his hero
I'm biased, and maybe it’s the man in me. But there aren’t many things more special to me than a son’s relationship with his father.
Concord Planning Director Steve Osborne and I had a good conversation last week about some of things happening around Concord.
Running through some of Concord’s older areas Sunday was enlightening. A lot is going on but a lot needs to happen.
PRO BASEBALL: Ex-Hickory Ridge star DeVos creates own Davidson fairytale, getting picked in MLB draft
Raise your hand if you’ve read a storyline like this before:
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Cabarrus County…
GREENSBORO — A Kannapolis resident was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release for t…
Shots were fired after a verbal argument, police said.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office IS requesting assistance in locating missing person, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton, 19, of Deal Road, Mooresville.
Gifted and Talan(ted): Northwest golfer Harrison set to join world’s teen elite at U.S. Junior Amateur
CONCORD — In his three short years of playing the sport full time, Kannapolis' Talan Harrison has become one of the best high school golfers i…