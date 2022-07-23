3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $405,000

LIKE-NEW HOME WITH NO BUILD TIME! One of the largest models on the Woodgrove community this home offers an open floor plan, ample natural light, and over $20k of builder upgrades including a larger corner lot that backs up to protected natural area, wood flooring throughout, upgraded owner bath layout and tile in both baths, upgraded cabinets and quartz countertops, gas stove, laundry tub, fan wirings in all bedrooms and living room. 6' vinyl privacy fence, custom pantry and linen closet shelving, fans in living room and bedroom, upgraded nest thermostat, custom 3" blinds, are only some of the improvements the owners have made to this well cared for home. Accessible features include wider doors, lower light switches, higher outlets. HOA includes lawn and landscape care.