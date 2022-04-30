 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $409,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $409,000

2021 LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH NO BUILD TIME. BUILDER IS STILL BUILDING IN THIS SUBDIVISION. THIS IMMACULATE GRAND CAYMON MODEL 3BD 2BA IS MOVE IN READY. HOME IS LESS THAN 1 YEAR OLD. BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING. KITCHEN HAS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS/HUGE ISLAND WITH UPGRADED GAS RANGE AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. SHUTTERS ADDED TO FRONT BEDROOM AND PATIO SLIDING GLASS DOOR. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, BATHS, AND LAUNDRY. Just minutes away from Harrisburg/Concord, shopping, and dining. Short commute to Uptown Charlotte, NODA, and Plaza Midwood.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts