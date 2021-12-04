This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan features over 300 SF of storage space on the main level. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The beautiful kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, white quartz counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, a tray ceiling in the foyer, and a large tiled shower with bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $409,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace.
- Updated
Find out the route of the Kannapolis Christmas Parade.
- Updated
Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners and art lovers can all enjoy the beauty of the small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the Unite…
Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…
- Updated
A new Harrisburg youth organization collected and donated 1,100 pounds of food to the local food pantry.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
- Updated
CONCORD — No one was hurt in a Friday afternoon house fire in Concord, according to the Allen Fire Department.
- Updated
A Charlotte couple died when a speeding and impaired driver hit them as they pulled from a University City shopping center this week, police said. Luke and Restin Drawdy were killed in the wreck, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Luke Drawdy, 32, belonged to the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte, the chorus posted on Facebook, saying it was “devastated” by the loss of the couple. “There was not a ...
Over the next few weeks you will see lots of stories and pictures about giving. Christmas and the end of the year seems to be the time we are …
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences listed as fastest-growing, least expensive private college in North Carolina
- Updated
CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences is the fastest-growing and least expensive private college in North Carolina, according to the N…