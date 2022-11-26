3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $410,000

FORMER MODEL HOME, NEVER LIVED IN! Get the benefits of living in a new home without the inconvenience of construction delays. This is a fabulous LOW maintenance living, where all the yardwork and landscaping is provided. This house is located in the sought after Woodgrove Community. Woodgrove is just 2 miles from I-485 and very close to Harris Blvd and Albemarle for all your shopping, dinning, and entertainment. This home offers an open floor plan, lots of natural light, large corner lot that backs into a protected wooded area. Over $25K of builder upgrades which includes irrigation system with separate water meter, landscaping outdoor lighting system, Security system with multiple cameras around the property, Digital door keypad, Wifi enabled smart thermostat, Wifi enabled Garage Door opener with remote controls, TV prewire and TV mount, Gas stove, Quartz Kitchen countertop, Wider doors and high toilet seats. Enjoy some outdoor time under the cover patio. Refrigerator is included!