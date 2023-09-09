Brand New Townhome...Less than 20 minutes to Uptown...Location, Location, Location! This popular End Unit Briana design features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2nd floor loft space and two car attached garage. Tons of natural light and windows enhances the open first floor. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring throughout first floor; quartz countertops in kitchen and both full baths. Backs up to mature trees which adds to the peaceful surroundings. Available for a November closing.