3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $413,990

Arrive to this beautiful floorplan with bedrooms on both sides. If you'd like an office or study space, choose to make one of them a flex room. Past the bedrooms is a dining room down the hall from the kitchen. The kitchen and great room have an open concept so you never miss a moment with guests! Tucked away is the Owner's bedroom that features an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Just 2 miles from I-485 so you can get anywhere you need with ease! You'll be close to Harris Blvd and Albemarle for all your shopping, dining, and entertainment needs. Seller to pay $7,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender. To be Built. Primary residence only

