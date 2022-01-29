 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $415,000

Take a look at this better-than-new construction single-family home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft. This gem features a host of upgrades, including luxury vinyl on the entire first floor, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, a covered patio, and a great lot outback. This beauty will not last long, so schedule your showings today! Please contact Gerald [919-672-4138] for any information regarding this property.

