3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $417,231

Great Location!!! Urban Style Townhome located in the middle of the University Research Park. Three level townhomes with open floor concept. This home features step down recreational room on first floor. Perfect area for movie room. The second floor will have oversized kitchen island with butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen appliances, upgraded countertops and cabinets. Oversized glass sliders for deck. Large family room with upgraded flooring. Third floor will include owners suite upgraded bath oasis, walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with full bath on third floor with laundry room. Large 2 Car Garage with storage and 8ft covered driveway. Community includes: Pool, Cabana, Walking Paths, beautiful landscaping, lots of trees and sidewalks.