3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $417,500

*Multiple Offers- All offers due by 5/17 at 10 AM* Come tour this stunning, well-maintained home. Located minutes from 485. Walk in on the main floor to an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Kitchen comes with LVP flooring and recess lighting. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large master bedroom with garden tub in the master bathroom. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with the all the bedrooms. Large backyard with an extended patio. Two car garage and additional parking spaces outsides. Community has a community pool for the residence.