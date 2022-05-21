 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $417,500

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $417,500

*Multiple Offers- All offers due by 5/17 at 10 AM* Come tour this stunning, well-maintained home. Located minutes from 485. Walk in on the main floor to an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Kitchen comes with LVP flooring and recess lighting. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large master bedroom with garden tub in the master bathroom. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with the all the bedrooms. Large backyard with an extended patio. Two car garage and additional parking spaces outsides. Community has a community pool for the residence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts