REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! This 3-story Brantley plan has three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,400 square feet. The main floor features a large bonus room and full bath with a 5-foot shower. A beautiful beadboard drop zone is located at the rear entry on the main. The kitchen has gray cabinets with crown molding, a ceramic tile backsplash, quartz countertops, and stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms. Design features in this home include a tray ceiling in the foyer, one flight of oak tread stairs, and metal balusters on both flights of stairs. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring covers the main living areas. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st & 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! Walk to shops & eateries and enjoy easy access to I-85. Don't miss out on this stunning new community!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $419,000
