MODEL HOME with beautiful upgrades!! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included!! This 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit Norris plan has 2,200+ square feet. The designer kitchen with island features stone gray cabinets, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range and refrigerator. The pocket office adjacent to the kitchen is a convenient space for work or study. The kitchen opens to the family room on one side and a versatile flex space on the other. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. The second floor features the owner's bedroom and 2 secondary bedrooms, and the 3rd floor is a large bonus room. The owner's bedroom has a tray ceiling and a huge, walk-in closet, and the owner's bath has a large tiled shower with bench seat. Additional upgrades include designer lighting, beautiful accent walls, and oak tread stairs with metal balusters. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000
