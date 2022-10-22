 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $420,000

This energy-efficient home was built in 2020! It is the Berkshire floor plan with an open-concept kitchen and family room. The owner’s suite offers dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Enjoy Wheat Oak flooring, Neutral color backsplash, Linen cabinets with White Shore granite countertops, and Sand Swept carpet. Seller agrees to purchase a 1 year Home Warranty up to $500 at closing with full price offer. Backyard table, 4 chairs, and umbrella conveys with the property. HOA includes lawn maintenance. Conveniently located off I-485, near Charles T. Myers public golf course, and near Concord, Harrisburg, and downtown Mint Hill. The Larkhaven Hills community features a clubhouse, playground and a community pool!

