3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000

Refrigerator Included! Luxury townhome living in a sought-after University location! Only ½ mile to I-85 & walking distance to shopping and dining! This 3-story, 3-BR/2.5 Bath townhome features a large, tandem garage on the main level with enough space for 2 cars. The 2nd floor includes a spacious family room, dining room with tray ceiling & kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash & stainless appliances, including a gas range and refrigerator. The 3rd floor features the owner's bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a hall bath, & laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors on the front balcony, rear deck, or rear patio. Beautiful & durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas and oak treads are featured on both flights of stairs. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, a tiled owner's shower with a bench seat, & a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home!

