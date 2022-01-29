Stunning new townhomes in Charlotte! This 3-story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Brantley plan has almost 2,100 SF. The main floor features a huge, 335-sq ft storage area. The open second floor leads to a front, covered balcony or a rear deck to enjoy the outdoors. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, & stainless appliances, including a 5-burner gas range. The third floor includes the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath & laundry room. Design features include metal balusters, tray ceiling in the foyer & a large, tiled shower w/bench and semi-frameless door in the owner's bath. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas on the second floor. Standard features include 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
Concord Fire Department puts out commercial fire on Church Street late Monday evening.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No. 1 Vikings’ train keeps on going, beating fourth-ranked Spiders for second time
- Updated
CONCORD – Clearly Mother Nature’s brand of defense couldn’t stop the Cream of Cavbarrus top-ranked Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, eith…
- Updated
Eli Lilly and Company is headed to Concord with a $1 billion investment in a manufacturing campus at The Grounds, the site of the Old Philip Morris plant.
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.
- Updated
The Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the new Lifeline Charlotte Centre on Friday, Jan. 21, at Gibson Mills in Concord.…
A couple of weeks ago we told you about hiking/running at the Buffalo Creek Preserve Trail. Well we have more news concerning the trail and de…
- Updated
"It is a piece of history that came from Concord that now is right in the heart and center of trendy town," Katlyn “Kat" Cornelius said.
- Updated
Four people were injured in a fiery crash on Lower Rocky River involving a Cabarrus County School bus and Nissan passenger vehicle.
New businesses continue to pop up across the area from Harrisburg to Kannapolis and points in between. Today’s column will touch on a few of them.