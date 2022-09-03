3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $425,000

Incredible 3 story town home in the University area! This 3-story Brantley plan has two primary suites that boasts a walk-in closet and a walk-in shower with bench seat. Lower level has a spacious guest bedroom with full bath. Off of the guest bedroom is a covered patio area. The main level has an open floor plan with lvp flooring and sizeable kitchen featuring 42-inch, white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Main level also has a deck off of the kitchen. 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors. Third floor features the two primary bedrooms each with en suite full baths. Laundry located on the third floor. Walk to shops & eateries and enjoy a quick commute access to I-85.