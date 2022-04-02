3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $432,150

Welcome Home! Energy-efficient home built August 2020! Light the front porch and entry way hallway from anywhere with Leviton switches using the "My Leviton" app or an integration! Open the 2-car garage with the "myQ" app or unlock the front door from anywhere for family with the "Kevo" door lock! Prepare dinner in the Berkshire's open-concept kitchen and family room. The owner’s suite offers dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Enjoy Wheat Oak flooring, Neutral color backsplash, Linen cabinets with White Shore granite countertops, and Sand Swept carpet. Conveniently located off I-485, near Harrisburg, Concord and downtown Mint Hill. The Larkhaven Hills community features a clubhouse, side walks for strolls, recreation areas and a community pool!